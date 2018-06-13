Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JUNE 12

Business alarm on West Wine Country Road.

Welfare check at Elm and Eat Third streets.

Non-injury crash on West Wine Country Road.

Parking problem on Higgins Way.

Animal problem at Velma Avenue and West third Street.

Informational call on West Second Street.

Welfare check on Hornby Road.

Welfare check on Hornby Road.

Resident assist on Klock Road.

Welfare check on Toivo Court.

Shots reported fired on Birch Street.

Attempt to locate on Broadview road.

Lost property on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on West Second Street.

Domestic call on Peach Road.

Domestic call on East Washington street.

Threats on East Wine Country Road.

Driving under the influence at Avenue G and West Fourth Street.

Shots reported fired on East Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

JUNE 13

Suspicious activity on Wallace Way.

Suspicious activity on Crescent Drive.

GRANGER POLICE

JUNE 12

Animal problem on East First Street.

Juvenile problem on East A Street.

JUNE 13

Suspicious activity on West Boulevard South.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JUNE 12

Warrant service on South Ninth Street.

Prisoner transport on Jerome Avenue, Yakima.

Traffic hazard at East Lincoln Avenue and South 11th Street.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Malicious mischief on East Edison Avenue.

Civil matter on East Lincoln Avenue.

Court order violation on Homer Street.

Animal problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic hazard at Yakima Valley Highway and North Sixth Street.

Code enforcement on Gregory Avenue.

Theft on Spruce Avenue.

Resident assist on South Sixth Street.

Resident assist on South Sixth Street.

Theft on South Sixth Street.

Animal noise on West Grandview Avenue.

Resident assist on East Edison Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Traffic stop on South Seventh Street.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Suicidal person on West South Hill Road.

Assist agency on North 16th Street.

Traffic stop at Yakima Valley Highway and Maple Way.

Welfare check on Waneta Road.

Shots reported fired on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on South Fourth Street.

JUNE 13

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on East Franklin Avenue.

Burglary on Ray Road.

Assist agency on Ray Road.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street.

Suspicious activity on East Lincoln Avenue.

WAPATO POLICE

JUNE 12

Animal problem on South Yakima Avenue.

Assist agency on McCredy Lane.

Animal problem on North Lincoln Avenue.

Welfare check on South Naches Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Simcoe Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

JUNE 12

Found property on Chute Road, Outlook.

Vehicle prowl on Walnut Lane, Grandview.

Attempt to locate on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Burglary on Hornby Road, Grandview.

Recovered stolen property on Interstate 82, Milepost 57, Granger.

Resident assist on Fifth Avenue, Mabton.

Resident assist on East Euclid Road, Mabton.

Runaway juvenile on Waneta Road, Grandview.

JUNE 13

Suspicious activity on Outlook Road, Outlook.

Burglary on Ray Road, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

ZILLAH POLICE

JUNE 12

Resident assist on Cutler Way.

Trespassing on First Avenue.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 57, Granger.