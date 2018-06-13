Police investigate late night shooting No one was injured

— Police are investigating a shooting from June 12 on Yakima Valley Highway.

Just before 11 p.m. the Police Department received several calls from people reporting gunshots behind Comfort Inn Motel in the 400 block of Yakima Valley Highway, Cmdr. Scott Bailey said.

Two Hispanic males were seen approaching a group of people and engaging in an argument before one of the two suspects was seen with a handgun, Bailey said.

The suspects ran away from the group and left the property on North Avenue before the male with the gun opened fire, Bailey said.

The gunshots did not hit anyone, and no one reported being shot or injured, Bailey said.

Police searched the area, looking for the suspects and evidence of gunfire, finding casings on North Avenue “… at the entrance to the El Valle back parking lot,” he said.

Bullet damage was also located on the motel, Bailey said.

The case is under investigation, and anyone with information is urged to call 509-836-6200.