Prosser Police Calls

JUNE 1

Officers received a report of disturbance in the 800 block of Alexander Court. Reporting party advised there was a group of Juveniles that appeared to be fighting. Responding Officer contacted a group of Juveniles who were separated and determined one juvenile female had pushed another juvenile female. Investigation is ongoing.

Officers assisted Washington State Patrol with a motor vehicle accident in the area of McCreadie and Wine Country roads. Officers found one vehicle in the median and the other vehicle had left the scene. WSP arrived and took over the hit and run investigation.

Malicious mischief reported in the 900 block of Kinney Way at EJ Miller Park. Reporting party advised there were several missing pieces around the edge of the skate bowl. Responding Officer advised the RP they would contact the City regarding their concerns.

Officers responded to an assault in the 900 block of Alexander Court. Officers contacted a female who advised that she had been in an argument with her boyfriend. Upon investigation it was found that there was an active trespass order prohibiting the male to be at that location. Officers took the male into custody and he was booked into the Benton County Jail for Violation of Trespass Order.

Harassment report received in the 1000 block of Alexander Court. Reporting party advised that her former boyfriend had been calling her multiple times and was possibly stalking her. Responding Officer called and spoke with the ex-boyfriend and advised him to stop calling the RP or he could face being arrested. The ex-boyfriend called the RP immediately after hanging up with the Officer. RP told the male that this was his final warning to stop contacting her.

Request for welfare check received on the 1000 block of Alexander Court. Officers contacted a female at the location who advised she was oaky and was just wanting to get some sleep.

Traffic stop in the area of Gap Road and Merlot Drive. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Driver advised she was just trying to make it back and forth to work. Adult female was cited and released for DWLS Third Degree and was given a verbal warning for Failure to Transfer Title within 45 Days. Female was also advised to speak to the judge about the possibility of an occupational driver’s license.

JUNE 2

Traffic stop at Chardonnay Avenue and Merlot Drive. Upon contact with the vehicle, Officer observed a strong odor of intoxicants mixed with cigarette smoke and marijuana. Adult male was suspected of driving under the influence and was taken into custody. Male was booked into the Benton County Jail for DUI.

Suspicious activity reported in the 100 block of Columbia Drive. Reporting Party advised there was a truck parked on their property and that there may be transients living in his backyard. Responding Officer advised the RP that they have the right to tow the vehicle from their property.

Suspicious activity reported in the 1500 block of Meade Avenue. Reporting Party advised they had observed a person go inside of an abandoned mobile home at the location. Responding Officer made contact with a male who stated he needed a place to sleep and advised he had been staying there for a few nights. Officer tried to contact the property owner with no success. The male was advised if the owner wished to trespass him, he would be served a notice.

Suspicious vehicle reported in the area of Bennett Avenue and Elm Street. Vehicle was said to be driving under the speed limit, weaving in and out of lanes and was possibly a DUI. Officers responded to the area but did not find any vehicles matching the description.

Traffic stop in the area of Chardonnay Avenue and Wine Country Road. Upon stop, Officer contacted the driver and observed he had bloodshot, watery eyes, a flushed face and detected a strong odor of intoxicants coming from the vehicle. The driver was suspected of driving under the influence. Adult male was taken into custody and booked into the Benton County Jail for DUI.

JUNE 3

Traffic complaint in the 1300 block of Dudley Avenue. Reporting Party advised there was a vehicle parked in front of their house and they did not want anyone parking there. Responding Officer found a vehicle legally parked on a public roadway.

Officers assisted with a 911 hang up near the area of Hanks and McCreadie roads. Responding Officers checked the area and did not find anything unusual.

Officers responded to a traffic accident in the area of Sixth Street and Bennett Avenue. Officers found two vehicles had collided. One driver was complaining of neck injury. The second driver was issued a traffic infraction for Failure to Yield Right of Way. Both vehicles were operable and were driven away from the scene.

Officers received a runaway report in the 1800 block of Highland Drive. Reporting Party advised their daughter had become upset and had ran away. Officers located the juvenile female as she was coming back home and released her to her family.

Report of a disturbance received in the 2100 block of Eastgate Court. Officers arrived and spoke with parties involved who advised everything was verbal only and agreed to separate.

JUNE 4

Malicious mischief reported in the 900 block of Seventh Street. When Officers arrived; they were advised two juvenile males had gotten into a verbal argument that resulted in each of the males physically assaulting the other. One of the juveniles substantially damaged a public building. Officers were given different stories. One of the juvenile males was taken to Prosser Memorial Hospital for lacerations to the hand. The investigation is ongoing.

Report of an adult male sleeping under a storage trailer in the 700 block of Memorial Street. Reporting Party advised the male has made a camp under the trailer and comes into the hospital and takes food. RP was concerned that the male has candles under the trailer that could cause a fire. RP wished to have the male trespassed from the location. Responding Officers checked the trailer but were unable to locate the male. RP was told Officers would conduct extra patrols and was told to call back if the male returned.

Reports of a verbal disturbance received in the 1000 block of Alexander Court. Reporting Party advised he called his step-dad a name and his step-dad pushed him. RP advised he had not been injured. Officers contacted the step-dad who advised it had been a verbal only argument. Several other family members who were at the residence advised they did not witness the incident. Officers recommended the parties separate to prevent further problems.

Report of two people squatting at a vacant residence in the 400 block of Nunn Road. Responding Officers found two adults inside the residence who had not been given permission to stay there. Adult male and female were cited and released for Criminal Trespass First Degree.

JUNE 5

Officers responded to a report of three loose dogs in the 900 block of Court Street. Animal Control was sent to find the dogs but were unable to locate any matching the description. Soon after, the dogs were found back inside their fenced area with the owners.

Lobby contact, Reporting Party wanted to discuss electrical problems. RP was advised by Officer to talk with Code Enforcement.

Request for welfare check received in the 3100 block of Lee Road. Report of a disoriented adult female who had fallen but did not require medical attention. Responding Officer located the female who advised she was lost. Female was provided a courtesy transport back to her residence.

Lobby contact, Reporting Party requesting to speak with an Officer regarding issues with his neighbor’s cat. RP advised their upstairs neighbor’s cat continues to urinate around his windows and it causes his house to smell. Officer referred the RP to Animal Control.

Officers received reports of stray dogs constantly barking in the 1000 block on Alexander Court. Responding Officer referred the situation to Animal Control.

Found property received at the Prosser Police Department. A USMC dog tag was found and turned into the PD. Owner was later located and the tag was returned.

Report of a physical disturbance was received in the 900 block of Roza Vista Drive. Responding Officer contacted parties involved who advised no physical assault had occurred. Both parties were advised to remain separated to avoid further conflict.

JUNE 6

Reports of suspicious activity received in the 900 block of Alexander Court. Reporting Party advised someone was trying to get in through their front door. The Responding Officer was unable to locate any subjects or suspicious activity upon arrival.

Abandoned vehicle reported in the 500 block of Merlot Drive. Officer advised the business that they could tow the vehicle at their discretion.

Suspicious vehicle reported in the 700 block of Court Street. Reporting Party said it was occupied by three people who would get out and walk different directions. Responding Officer contacted the vehicle and was advised they were handing out election pamphlets.

Officers responded to a report of a young child riding their bike alone on Market Street. The Responding Officer contacted the child and spoke with the mother. Officer advised the mother that she needs to maintain better supervision of the child.

Officers assisted medics in the 700 block of Wine Country Road. It was reported that a male was possibly having a stroke. Male was transported to Prosser Memorial Hospital for evaluation.

Report of suspicious activity received in the area of North Hinzerling Road and West Old Inland Empire Highway. It was reported that there were several juveniles riding bicycles near the bridge and the canal and that it looked like they were jumping into the water. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate any juveniles.

Report of a possible gunshot heard in the 400 block of Old Inland Empire Highway. Reporting Party advised they had heard the shot about seven minutes prior and had heard a ricochet hit their motorhome. Officers checked the area thoroughly but were unable to locate anything suspicious.

JUNE 7

Verbal disturbance reported in the 900 block of Florence Street. Officer was advised by Reporting Party that an adult female would not leave the residence as asked. Responding Officer contacted the suspect female who stated the RP had thrown water on her and tried to throw her out of the house. RP stated that the female had spilled water on herself. The female claimed to have residency at the house and stated she had been staying there the past two weeks. RP stated the female had only just come over and no longer receives mail at the location. Female was unable to prove otherwise. Officer advised the female to leave the location for the night so things did not escalate. Both were advised to seek no contact orders and to leave each other alone since they have broken up.

Officers assisted the Benton County Sheriff’s Office with a report of a vehicle accident in the area of West Richard and South Ward Gap roads. When Officers arrived, they were advised the vehicle had driven off the road and was stuck in the trees. It was also reported that the driver fled the scene.

Officers responded to a suicide threat in the 900 block of Alexander Court. When Officers talked to the Reporting Party they were advised that the RP’s boyfriend was making suicidal comments to her counselor. RP stated that the boyfriend made vague threats about hurting himself but no one else. RP was advised to call back if more threats were made to harm himself or others.

Suspicious activity reported in the 1400 block of Sunset Drive. Reporting Party stated that there was a tow truck in the area and they found it strange that the driver wasn’t getting out of the truck. Upon arrival, the tow truck was gone, and the responding Officer was unable to find anything unusual in the surrounding area.

Report of a Burglary in the 1000 block of Fourth Street. Reporting Party stated that when they arrived home they found a backpack filled with personal items in their bedroom and that it did not belong to them. No signs of forced entry found. The investigation is ongoing.

Suspicious activity reported in the 1300 block of Sommers Avenue. Reporting Party advised that there was a group of kids using profanity around her at the Library and she was upset that the Library was not addressing her concerns. RP stated she felt intimidated by the group.

Theft report received in the 800 block of Sixth Street at the San Jose Mini Mart. Reporting Party advised 2 lollipops had been stolen.

Traffic stop in the area of Gap Road and Merlot Drive. Vehicle was stopped for expired registration. The driver was found to have an active warrant. Adult male was taken into custody. The male was asked if he had any weapons or other contraband on him and he advised he had a loaded weapon in his vehicle and a pocket knife on him. Upon further investigation, it was found that the male had an expired Concealed Pistol License. Male was transported and booked into the Benton County Jail for the warrant. A search warrant was granted and executed on the vehicle. Officers located a loaded pistol on the driver’s seat. The serial number for the firearm appeared to have been altered. Male received additional charges of Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle and Alter Identifying Marks on a Firearm.

Report of suicidal threats received in the area of Seventh Street and Meade Avenue. Reporting Party stated that a male and female were walking in the area and that they heard the female screaming that she will shoot herself. Responding Officer contacted the individuals and the female stated she was just trying to get a reaction out of her boyfriend and advised she wasn’t suicidal. The Male advised there are firearms at the residence, but the female doesn’t have access to them. Both individuals went home for the night and no further calls were received.