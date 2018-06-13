School’s out for the summer

Photo by Jennie McGhan
Tearful first grade students at Sunnyside’s Chief Kamiakin Elementary School hug teacher Haley Lindsley as they depart the school June 13. Students in Sunnyside Schools won’t return to the classroom until Aug. 29.
SUNNYSIDE — The first day of the 2018-19 school year is Aug. 29.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment