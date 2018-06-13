SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

FOR KING COUNTY

No. 18-4-03199-8 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.020, .030

Estate of

DAVID L. MAHONEY,

Deceased.

James D. Mahoney has been appointed as personal representative (“personal representative”) of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s pro-bate and nonprobate assets.

Date of First Publication: May 30, 2018

James D. Mahoney, personal representative

Attorneys for personal representative:

Thomas C. Gores, WSBA #5425

Perkins Coie LLP

1201 Third Avenue, Suite 4900

Seattle, Washington 98101 3099

(206) 359-8000

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

May 30, June 6 and 13, 2018