SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

COUNTY OF YAKIMA JUVENILE DIVISION

NOTICE AND SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: WHOM IT MAY CONCERN And TO:

1.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in MICHAEL DE’ZANOUS-KING EDMONDS, dob 02/15/18, dependency petition #18-7-00136-39 filed 02/26/18 (natural mother Gabrielle Alexandra Berg); and

2.AMANDA JOLYN LOTT, Mother of MARILYN ANGELIQUE MORENO, dob 03/09/14, dependency petition #18-7-00284-39 filed 04/26/18 (natural mother Amanda Jolyn Lott); and

3.ROBERT HERNANDEZ, Alleged Father, and ALEJANDRO RIVERA, Alleged Father, and Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in ALEXIANA RIVERA, dob 04/21/18, dependency petition #18-7-00282-39 filed 04/25/18, amended petition filed 05/02/18 (natural mother Laura E. Infante); and

4.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in LENIAH GABREELA PAM GUZMAN, dob 05/18/07, dependency petition #18-7-00289-39 filed 05/10/18 (natural mother Maricela Elizabeth Guzman); and

5.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in JENESSA EVA MARIA RODARTE, dob 01/09/17, dependency petition #18-7-00180-39 filed 03/16/18 (natural mother Tiffany Nicole Jimenez); and

6.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in JOSE ANTOINE MENDOZA, dob 11/04/03, dependency petition #18-7-00317-39 filed 05/17/18 (natural mother Monica Saida Mendoza); and

7.Unknown Biological Father and/or anyone else claiming a paternal interest in EZRA JEAN CUTLER, dob 03/28/18, dependency petition #18-7-00267-39 filed 04/03/18 (natural mother Ashley Marie Cutler).

A Dependency Petition was filed; A Fact Finding hearing will be held on this matter on: July 13, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. at Yakima County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, 1728 Jerome Avenue, Yakima, WA 98902. YOU SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THIS HEARING.

THE HEARING WILL DETERMINE IF YOUR CHILD IS DEPENDENT AS DEFINED IN RCW 13.34.030(6). THIS BEGINS A JUDICIAL PROCESS WHICH COULD RESULT IN PERMANENT LOSS OF YOUR PARENTAL RIGHTS. IF YOU DO NOT APPEAR AT THE HEARING THE COURT MAY ENTER A DEPENDENCY ORDER IN YOUR ABSENCE.

To request a copy of the Notice, Summons, and Dependency Petition, call DSHS at (509) 225-6500. To view information about your rights in this proceeding, go to www.atg.wa.gov/DPY.aspx.

DATED this 11th day of June, 2018.

Janelle Riddle, Yakima County Clerk

By: Selene Chavez

Deputy Clerk,

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

June 13, 20 and 27, 2018