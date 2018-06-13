Toppenish woman to serve 19-year murder sentence Another 10 years added for firearm charge

— A 37-year-old woman from Toppenish is in prison for more second-degree murder.

Jennifer Joyce Douglas pled guilty to that charge, as well as discharging a firearm during a violent crime on Feb. 16.

A sentence of 235 months in prison — 19.5 years — for the murder charge was de-cided by United States District Court Judge Salvador Mendoza Jr. on June 13. She was ordered to serve a consecutive 120 months — 10 years — for the firearm charge.

Additionally, Douglas will serve 5 years community supervision, a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice said.

The charges stem from a Nov. 28, 2016 investigation on Sumac Road in Wapato.

Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies initially responded to the call, but Yakama Na-tion Police and federal authorities were also involved, records show.

Anthony Sanchey, 74, was fatally shot in the face, documents show.

His brother Carroll Sanchey, 56, was shot multiple times and transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, records show.

The younger of the two was found in a bedroom on the floor, while the other was in another bedroom, records show.

Anthony Sanchey appeared to have been shot in “… an execution-style killing because of the medical examiner’s findings that the firearm had been discharged within close proximity to the victim,” records show.

A traffic stop a short time after the initial response by law enforcement resulted in finding Douglas in possession of a Marlin model 25MB Micro-Groove Barrel .22 caliber rifle, records show.

She was a convicted felon, prohibited from possessing a firearm, records show.

The vehicle Douglas was driving was registered to one of the two victims, and she told officers she was borrowing it, records show.

“She appeared to be under the influence of drugs,” documents show.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation interviewed Douglas the day after the shooting, and she admitted shooting the Sanchey brothers, records show.

“I don’t know why I did it,” she said.

In addition to her time in prison and community custody, Douglas has been ordered to pay the family of the victims more than $282,000, records show.