Ladder truck crashes into sign

Photo by Jennie McGhan
The Sunnyside Fire Department ladder truck, driven by firefighter Sean Glasser, sits idle after striking the Eastway Cinemas sign on East Edison Avenue on June 14. The crash happened just after 3:30 p.m., following a emergency response drill at Sunnyside High School.
SUNNYSIDE — Crash happened following drill at Sunnyside High School.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment