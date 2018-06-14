Three booked into Sunnyside Jail

— Three people face charges after being booked into the local jail June 13-14.

June 13 arrests include:

• Luis Enrique Ramos DeLaRiva, 36, 804 Upland Driver, Sunnyside, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

• Francisco Javier Martinez, 29, 543 Lillie Lane, Toppenish, court commitment.

June 14 arrests include:

• Luis Enrique Mota, 22, 154073 W. King Tull Road, Prosser, violation of a domestic violence protection order.