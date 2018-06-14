Three booked into Sunnyside Jail

SUNNYSIDE — Three people face charges after being booked into the local jail June 13-14.
June 13 arrests include:
• Luis Enrique Ramos DeLaRiva, 36, 804 Upland Driver, Sunnyside, violation of a domestic violence protection order.
• Francisco Javier Martinez, 29, 543 Lillie Lane, Toppenish, court commitment.
June 14 arrests include:
• Luis Enrique Mota, 22, 154073 W. King Tull Road, Prosser, violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment