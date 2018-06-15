Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE
JUNE 14
Residential alarm on Stassen Way.
Animal problem on Klock Road.
Weapon offense on East Edison Avenue, Sunnyside.
Domestic call on East Washington Street.
Assist agency on Grandview Pavement Road.
Welfare check on Young Street.
Animal problem at Klock and Grandridge roads.
Business alarm on West Wine Country Road.
Animal bite on Highland Road.
Residential alarm on Conestoga Way.
Burglary on Carriage Court.
Resident assist on West Second Street.
Suspicious activity on Grandridge Road.
Animal problem on West Fifth Street.
Weapon offense on East Wine Country Road.
Suspicious activity on West Fifth Street.
Suspicious activity on West Third Street.
GRANGER POLICE
JUNE 14
Animal problem on Chardonnay Street.
Animal problem on Fourth Street.
Animal problem on Fourth Street.
Warrant service on Main Street.
JUNE 15
Welfare check E Avenue.
MABTON POLICE
JUNE 14
Burglary on Washington Street.
SUNNYSIDE POLICE
JUNE 14
Assist agency on Picard Place.
Attempt to locate on Emerald Road.
Animal problem on Homer Street.
Sex crime at South 11th Street and Tacoma Avenue.
Intoxicated person on Yakima Valley Highway.
Animal problem on Gregory Avenue.
Animal problem at North Avenue and Weatherwax Street.
Weapon offense on East Edison Avenue.
Animal problem on East Edison Avenue.
Residential alarm on Reeves Way.
Trespassing on North Fourth Street.
Suspicious activity on South Buena Vista Avenue.
Non-injury crash on East Edison Avenue.
Civil matter on South Ninth Street.
Disorderly conduct on Homer Street.
Assist agency on South Ninth Street.
Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.
Solicitor on East Yakima Valley Highway.
Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue.
Assist agency on South First Street.
Lewd conduct on South 11th Street.
Assist agency on South 14th Street.
JUNE 15
Traffic hazard at Yakima Valley Highway and Homer Street.
Runaway juvenile on South 10th Street.
Suspicious activity on East Harrison Avenue.
Business alarm on East Edison Avenue.
WAPATO POLICE
JUNE 14
Assist agency on North Wapato Avenue.
Hit-and-run crash on South Wapato Avenue.
Burglary on Fir Lane.
JUNE 15
Assist agency on South Naches Avenue.
YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF
JUNE 14
Traffic hazard at South Lester and Snipes Canal roads, Sunnyside.
Welfare check on Burr Street, Buena.
Welfare check on Durham Road, Zillah.
Informational call on North county Line Road, Sunnyside.
Injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.
Domestic call on Thorp Road, Moxee.
Welfare check on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.
Threats on Cantrell Road, Sunnyside.
Overdose on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.
Malicious mischief on Highland Drive, Zillah.
JUNE 15
Suspicious activity on Rader Road, Sunnyside.
Shots reported fired on Gilbert Road, Zillah.
Suspicious activity on Stover Road, Sunnyside.
ZILLAH POLICE
JUNE 14
Assist agency on Vintage Valley Parkway.
Court order service on Seventh Street.
Crash on Buena Way, Toppenish.
Traffic hazard at Zillah West Road and First Avenue.
Emergency on Miles Drive.
Noise complaint on Merclyn Lane.
JUNE 15
Suspicious activity on Zillah West Road.
Sign in to comment