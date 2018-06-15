Statistics show Dad is important

— As a divorced dad, I’m supposed to have my daughter with me every Father’s Day.

I know because my joint-legal custody parenting plan says so. But you wouldn’t know it around my house this weekend.

My former spouse decided to tell our 16-year-old daughter she didn’t have to spend time with me. Quite a bold thing to do, seeing that she’s already been found in contempt of court three times and even spent part of a summer in jail for her similar parental alienation and custodial interference.

With that kind of track record, you can probably guess this isn’t the first Fathers Day my now 16-year-old daughter has been missing in action. In fact, over the last 11 years, my former spouse has failed to comply with our court orders for the holiday no less than four times.

But rather than harp on Americans’ astounding failure to ensure Dad is an equal parent, I want to share some sobering facts with you about the importance of fatherhood.

Before I begin, let me say I’m not talking about “blended families” and step-fathers. I’m talking about real dads, the ones that share genetic traits with their children.

Statistically speaking, children growing up in a married household with their real mom and dad are far more successful socially, academically and athletically than their peers.

Split, or divorced households where biological mom and dad share equal time provide the next successful tier, followed by households with the all-too-common every-other-weekend and Wednesdays day.

Children in blended family homes or households led by divorced moms struggle the most.

Notice I said “divorced moms.” That’s because being divorced doesn’t make you a single parent. It only makes you a divorced parent.

So, let’s take a look at some of the facts about fatherhood:

Suicide — According to the U.S. Department of Health, children growing up without their biological father are 63 percent more likely to commit suicide.

That’s five times higher than children that grow up with both their real mom and dad active in their life.

Runaways — Fatherless homes account for 90 percent of all runaway and homeless children, the U.S. Census shows.

That’s 32 times the average of children living with both their real mom and dad.

Behavioral problems — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics show 85 percent of children who have behavioral disorders come from fatherless homes.

That’s 20 times higher than children from intact homes.

And when it gets to anger problems, 80 percent come from homes led by a divorced mom, where dad isn’t the disciplinarian. And that’s 14 times higher than children living with mom and dad.

A U.S. Department of Justice study also shows that 70 percent of children locked up for crimes come from homes without dad present. Moreover, 85 percent of youth sent to prison are from fatherless homes.

Education — According to the National Principals Association, 71 percent of all high school dropouts come from fatherless homes.

That’s nine times the average from intact families.

When looking at all dropouts, twice as many are from homes in which a child’s real dad was absent or denied equal parenting.

When measuring academic success itself, the Principals Association reports that children living with dad are much more likely to get As in the classroom. Meanwhile, those who live with just mom are 60 percent more likely to have to repeat a grade.

Risky behavior — Researchers at Columbia University determined that children who grow up with a poor relationship with their real dad are 68 percent more likely to smoke, drink and use drugs.

And when it comes to sex, teenage girls are 711 percent more likely to get pregnant if dad isn’t home, 162 percent more likely to have babies out of wedlock as adults, 92 percent more likely to get divorced and 53 percent more likely to get married as teenagers.

And that sobering list goes on and one. There are too many studies that show dad is needed in a child’s life. Too many children have become statistics because they were denied equal time with both mom and dad.

I want you to think about that this Fathers Day weekend. And I want you to ask yourself, are you raising a child or are you raising statistics.

Then let the fathers in your life know how important they are not only to their own children, but to the community and nation.

— Roger Harnack is the editor and publisher of The Daily Sun. Email him at rharnack@dailysunnews.com.