Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

JUNE 12
Aid call on North Outlook Road. One patient transported to a Yakima hospital.
Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. No transport.
Aid call on Ida Belle Street. No transport.
Aid call on North 16th Street. No transport.
Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Sunnyside Mabton Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
JUNE 13
Lift assist on North 16th Street.
Aid call on Murray Road. Patient refused further aid.
Lift assist on North 16th Street.
Advanced life support patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.
JUNE 14
Life flight patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Emerald Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
