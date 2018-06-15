Daily Sun logo

Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

By Jennie McGhan

As of Friday, June 15, 2018

JUNE 12

Aid call on North Outlook Road. One patient transported to a Yakima hospital.

Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. No transport.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. No transport.

Aid call on North 16th Street. No transport.

Aid call on South Fourth Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Sunnyside Mabton Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

JUNE 13

Lift assist on North 16th Street.

Aid call on Murray Road. Patient refused further aid.

Lift assist on North 16th Street.

Advanced life support patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.

JUNE 14

Life flight patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Emerald Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

﻿

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News and Information from our Community Partners

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS