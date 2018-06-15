Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge John E. Maxwell
June 6, 2018
DISMISSALS
Christopher Jonathan Croy, DOB 10/07/89, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance and failure to yield right of way.
Ricardo Jiron, DOB 12/14/98, hit-and-run attended vehicle and no valid operator’s license.
Miguel Angel Vasquez, DOB 07/23/91, driving under the influence and second-degree driving while license suspended.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Neptali Rosas Caste, DOB 01/15/88, dangerous dogs off premises. Revoked continuance. To serve 90 days with 90 days suspended. $2,123.10 fine.
Manuel I. Mirelez, DOB 08/10/95, third-degree malicious mischief. Revoked continuance. To serve 365 days with 345 days suspended. $725 fine.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Christopher Jonathan Croy, DOB 10/07/89, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed. Driving under the influence; amended to first-degree negligent driving. To serve 90 days with 70 days suspended. $1,450 fine.
Omar Daniel Garcia, DOB 04/12/97, second-degree driving while license suspended; amended to third-degree driving while license suspended. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 90 days with 82 days suspended. $250 fine suspended. To pay $100 court costs.
Carlos Jimenez, DOB 07/01/91, driving under the influence; amended to first-degree negligent driving. To serve 364 days with 364 days suspended. $1,618.50 fine. Hit-and-run unattended. Dismissed.
Benjamin Mejia, DOB 04/13/78, driving under the influence. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 319 days suspended. $2,120.50 fine.
BENCH WARRANTS
Juan Jose Alvarado, DOB 11/24/67, second-degree driving while license suspended and failure to transfer vehicle title within 45 days.
Juan Jose Alvarado, DOB 11/24/67, second degree driving while license suspended.
Konrad Ogie Garbrick, DOB 03/20/92, third-degree trespassing.
Arturo Gonzalez Valencia, DOB 04/19/91, fourth-degree assault.
