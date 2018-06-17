Victoria L Loera went home to be with the Lord on June 15. 2018 surrounded by her family.

Vicky, as she was known by her friends, was born Nov 8, 1927 in Mission, Texas.

She was the 5th of 15 children. In 1948, she met the love of her life, Carlos R Loera, and married in Harlingen, Texas. They celebrated 60 years of marriage and had 10 children - Gordie (Jerry), Carl (Elena), Rolando (Natalie), Linda (Ramon), Joe (Pat), John (Kim), Olga (Daniel), Kathy (Art), JM (Tiffany), Jeff (Laurette). The first 6 children were born in Texas before moving to the Yakima Valley in 1959. In 1963, shortly before their 7th child was born, they opened the La Texanita Bakery (the Little Texan - referring to Vicky). The bakery was a vibrant center of the community for 40 years. Vicky instilled determination and strong work ethic in her children.



In 2008, she was widowed and continued to be an active member of the catholic community where she volunteered at the Sunnyside Food bank and the Catholic Church funeral services.

Vicky always enjoyed being busy. She loved to walk and spend time in her garden. She loved to learn, from playing a musical instrument to reading and writing in a 2nd language. She was not limited by her challenges, but she challenged her limits. She embraced life.

In 2015 she moved to Kennewick where she was active in the Brookdale/Canyon Lakes community, where she was known as “little bird”. Her community friends gravitated to her warm smile and friendliness. She remained in Kennewick for the remainder of her life.

She is survived by 5 brothers and sisters, 10 children, 29 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren

A Funeral Mass will be held at 9 AM on Saturday, June 16 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 520 South Garfield Street, Kennewick.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Victoria Loera’s name to:

Lung Cancer Research of Dr. Bernardo Goulart

University of Washington

825 Eastlake Avenue East

Seattle, Wa 98109

Attn: THN Finance MS: G4-940