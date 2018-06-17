Lightning leaves Lower Yakima Valley residents without power

— Nearly 260 of the 644 Yakima Valley residents without power Saturday afternoon, June 16, are local.

There were a total of 28 outages in the county, reported by Pacific Power spokesperson Laura Hastings-Brooks to have been the result of lightning strikes and trees.

One of the six poles in Grandview struck by lighting just after 1:30 p.m. was located on Cherry Lane, limiting power to homes on the west side of town.

The road was closed until power crews could make necessary repairs.

A cluster of residents on Grandview Pavement Road, as well as another cluster on the north side of the city were also affected by pole fires.

Residents on Van Belle Road near Granger were without power, an estimated 73 customers.

“Crews are out, working on repairs,” Hastings-Brooks said at about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday’s weather, a combination of high wind and rain, as well as some sunshine in the mix, created conditions for lightning, she said.

Power to all but two customers was restored throughout the region by 8:07 p.m., Hastings-Brooks said Sunday.