Shop destroyed by blaze

— All that remains of a shop used for “tinkering” on cars is rubble.

Friday, June 15, at about noon, a small brush fire quickly spread to a nearby shop owned by Juan Alvarez.

Firefighters from Grandview, Yakima County Fire District No. 5, West Benton Fire, Mabton and Sunnyside raced to the scene at 730 Robinson Road and found the shop completely ablaze.

Working quickly, firefighters pulled out their hoses and attached them to the different apparatus in hopes of keeping the blaze from spreading to a neighboring home.

Other nearby structures were also threatened as the fire ate up the field in which it originated.

Neighbors had their garden hoses out in an effort to aid firefighters, cooling several other vehicles just west of the shop.

A small explosion added to an already intense situation. That explosion is believed to have been caused by materials used inside the shop for working on cars.

There were four cars inside, Alvarez said.

“I wasn’t home when the fire started,” he said.

Someone called Alvarez to alert him to the situation at his home.

Firefighters were still working to contain the fire, not having yet told him how it started.

“I don’t know if it was a short or what,” Alvarez said with melancholy.

“They said it caught on fire so fast, they couldn’t stop it,” he said.

The good news, Alvarez said, was no one was in the shop, which was used for his hobby.

“I like to tinker,” he said.

Officials from Yakima County Fire District No. 5 did not return calls for further information.