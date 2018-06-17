Toppenish teen killed by train

— Yakama Tribal Police are investigating a train crash involving a teenager who died Saturday, June 16.

It was the first of two train crashes during the weekend involving people trespassing on the train tracks.

Brian Kalama, 17, was walking with a friend on the tracks from Wapato to Toppenish when he reportedly stopped to rest and fell asleep, Coroner Jack Hawkins reported.

A Burlington Northern-Santa Fe train with empty grain cars was traveling east at approximately 47 mph when the conductor spotted a person on the tracks at about 8 a.m. Officials with the rail line said the emergency brakes were applied, but the train was unable to stop before passing over the teen.

Kalama is the sixth Washington resident to die this month as a result of trespassing on train tracks, officials said.

A second train crash on the tracks at West First and Toppenish avenues was reported Sunday, June 17.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene at about 11 a.m., and requested an airlift transport. But, none was available for the victim, who was reported to have suffered a near amputation of the left leg.

Further details were unavailable as of press time Sunday afternoon.