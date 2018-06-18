Evangelina Acevedo, 59, of Grandveiw, died June 18, 2018, in Richland.

She was born Aug. 6, 1958, in Sunnyside.

At the family’s request, there will be no formal services . Those wishing to sign Evangelina’s on line memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements.