Four Legionnaires awarded peace keeping medals

— Four local Legionnaires were presented with the Republic of Korea’s Ambassador for Peace Medal at ceremonies in Kennewick on June 8th.

The four men from Grandview’s Fred E. Hayes Post 57 of The American Legion all served in the Korean War or with UN Peacekeeping forces immediately after hostilities ended. In recognition of their service and sacrifice in defending their country, the Republic of Korea has been honoring the men and women who served during ceremonies such as this.

At a luncheon hosted by the Consul General Lee Hyundai-Jong of the Seattle Consulate of the Republic of Korea presented the Ambassador for Peace Medal to 63 Korean War veterans from Eastern Washington, Idaho, Oregon and Colorado.

The four local Legionnaires who received the award were Leonard McGrath (Marine Corps), Jack Clements (Navy), John Travis (Marine Corps) and Fred Holland (Army).

“Each man was touched by the gesture,” said Jim Davidson, Adjutant of Grandview’s Legion Post who helped identify the men for the award. “While they certainly enjoyed the meals and comradeship with their fellow Korean veterans, I know they each had a few moments of introspection as to what they had gone through so many years ago,” he added. I know most of the public doesn’t know what they endured, but Korea never forgets them.”