Free community clean-up event in Yakima

YAKIMA — Residents in many areas of City Council District No. 1 will have the opportunity to help spruce up their neighborhood on Saturday, June 23rd during a free Community Cleanup event. The District No. 1 clean-up’s boundaries are areas east of North 1st Street and east of North Front Street.
Volunteers will be driving pickup trucks through the neighborhood from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 23rd to help collect unwanted items.
Household garbage must be left at the curbside by 8:00 am on Saturday, June 23rd. It must be bagged or boxed. Residents in those areas can also bring their items to a temporary disposal site located at the Together Church parking lot, 509 N. 4th Street.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment