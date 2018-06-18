Free community clean-up event in Yakima

— Residents in many areas of City Council District No. 1 will have the opportunity to help spruce up their neighborhood on Saturday, June 23rd during a free Community Cleanup event. The District No. 1 clean-up’s boundaries are areas east of North 1st Street and east of North Front Street.



Volunteers will be driving pickup trucks through the neighborhood from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, June 23rd to help collect unwanted items.



Household garbage must be left at the curbside by 8:00 am on Saturday, June 23rd. It must be bagged or boxed. Residents in those areas can also bring their items to a temporary disposal site located at the Together Church parking lot, 509 N. 4th Street.