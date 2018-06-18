Georgeann Rena Aviles, 52, of Wapato, died June 17, 2018, in Yakima.
She was born Mar. 6, 1966, in Toppenish.
There will be a dressing Tuesday, June 19 at the 1910 Shaker Church in White Swan with overnight services to follow. Burial will be at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at the 1910 Shaker Church in White Swan. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.valleyhillsfh.com
