Hoops camp registration deadline today

SUNNYSIDE — Today is the last day to register youth ages 5-14 for a June 25-28 basketball skills camp.
The camp is divided into three age groups: 5-7 at 11 a.m.; 8-10 at 1 p.m. and 11-14 from 3-5 p.m.
Registration closes at 5 p.m.
Call 509-837-8660 to register.
The camp will take place in the Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
