Kinderball coming to Sunnyside Basketball skills camp designed for 3-10 year olds

— The city Parks Department will offer a basketball skills camp July 16-20 for youth ages 3-10.

Kinderball will be divided into three sessions in the Community Center, 1521 S. First St.

Youth ages 3-4 will be on the court from 10-11:30 a.m., ages 5-6 from 1-2:30 p.m. and 7-10 from 2:30-4 p.m.

There is a fee for the program and the registration deadline is July 10.

Call 509-837-8660 to register.