Kinderball coming to Sunnyside

SUNNYSIDE — The city Parks Department will offer a basketball skills camp July 16-20 for youth ages 3-10.
Kinderball will be divided into three sessions in the Community Center, 1521 S. First St.
Youth ages 3-4 will be on the court from 10-11:30 a.m., ages 5-6 from 1-2:30 p.m. and 7-10 from 2:30-4 p.m.
There is a fee for the program and the registration deadline is July 10.
Call 509-837-8660 to register.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment