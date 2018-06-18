National Anthem singers needed for benton franklin fair

— The Benton Franklin Fair is now accepting video submissions from potential National Anthem singers for this year’s event. This application is intended for residents of Benton and Franklin counties and surrounding communities.

Chosen performers will sing the Star-Spangled Banner during the Benton Franklin Fair & Rodeo, August 21-25, 2018, or associated events as assigned by the Entertainment Committee.

The application and submission information can be found at http://www.bentonfranklinfair.com/nationalanthem. Please submit your application by June 29, 2018. For more information, please contact the Fair Office at 222-3749 or info@bentonfranklinfair.com.