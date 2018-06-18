PMH utilizes new wireless fetal monitor

— Aimed at increasing comfort, mobility and safety of expectant mothers during their labor and delivery, Prosser Memorial Hospital (PMH) Family Birthplace now offers wireless fetal monitoring. PMH is the first hospital in the region to offer this technology to patients.

The LaborView Wireless Electrode System is a strapless external monitoring device that attaches to the center of a mother’s abdomen. With no cables, straps or bulky machines, expectant mothers can more comfortably walk around and rest in certain positions. As a water-resistant device, expectant mothers can also shower while wearing the device.

The device is available for all expectant mothers while at PMH and has been shown to also perform well on mothers with higher BMIs, which can be a challenge when utilizing traditional monitoring systems.