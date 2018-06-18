Police book several into Sunnyside jail

— Several area residents were booked into the city jail over the weekend, including:

June 15

Jamison Ray Wright, 19, of 164 Schut Road, Moxee, 9:22 a.m., Selah contract

Jose Antonio Mejorada, 24, of 13 S. 13th St., Apt. D, Sunnyside, 3:58 p.m., arrested at 600 S. Fourth St., knowingly making false statement

June 16

Marissa Rivera, 21, of 1101 Conestoga Way, Grandview, 3:41 a.m., arrested in Sunnyside for fourth-degree assault-domestic violence

Adam Joe Venecia, 31, of 124 First Ave., Mabton, 10:46 p.m., violating a domestic violence protection order and knowingly making a false statement

Adalid Alvarado Valencia, 26, of 131 Parkland Drive No. 10, Sunnyside, 11:26 p.m., fourth-degree assault-domestic violence

June 17

Ramon Villalobos Jr., 23, of 1116 Roosevelt Court (Campbell Mini Storage), Sunnyisde, 2:33 p.m., arrested in 500 block of Cemetery Road, reckless endangerment.