Daily Sun logo

Police book several into Sunnyside jail

The Daily Sun

As of Monday, June 18, 2018

SUNNYSIDE — Several area residents were booked into the city jail over the weekend, including:

June 15

Jamison Ray Wright, 19, of 164 Schut Road, Moxee, 9:22 a.m., Selah contract

Jose Antonio Mejorada, 24, of 13 S. 13th St., Apt. D, Sunnyside, 3:58 p.m., arrested at 600 S. Fourth St., knowingly making false statement

June 16

Marissa Rivera, 21, of 1101 Conestoga Way, Grandview, 3:41 a.m., arrested in Sunnyside for fourth-degree assault-domestic violence

Adam Joe Venecia, 31, of 124 First Ave., Mabton, 10:46 p.m., violating a domestic violence protection order and knowingly making a false statement

Adalid Alvarado Valencia, 26, of 131 Parkland Drive No. 10, Sunnyside, 11:26 p.m., fourth-degree assault-domestic violence

June 17

Ramon Villalobos Jr., 23, of 1116 Roosevelt Court (Campbell Mini Storage), Sunnyisde, 2:33 p.m., arrested in 500 block of Cemetery Road, reckless endangerment.

﻿

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News and Information from our Community Partners

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS