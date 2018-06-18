Prosser School District to discuss new high school

PROSSER — The town has long awaited the construction of the new high school, and at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 21 in the Staff Development room, 1500 Grant Avenue, in Prosser.
If you have any questions, contact Deanna Flores, Interim Superintendent at (509)786-3323.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment