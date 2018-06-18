Splash pad opens today

The Daily Sun
As of Monday, June 18, 2018
SUNNYSIDE — The city splash pad opens for the summer season at 2:30 p.m. today, June 18.
The splash pad is located in South Hill Park, 1521 S. First St.
It is free of charge and open to the public from 2:30-3:30 p.m. daily through Aug. 17.
