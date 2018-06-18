Thales “Buster” Hunsaker, age 73, of Grandview passed away on Thursday, June 14, 2018 in his home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Buster was born on January 18, 1945 in Toppenish, WA the son of Thales and Ruby (Sparks) Hunsaker. Buster received his education in Mabton and Sunnyside. Buster served in the U.S. Navy and retired as a Senior Chief. On December 31, 1992 he married Cathy Thornton in Grandview, WA. He worked for many years at Lower Valley Machine Shop as the Parts Manager. Buster loved hot rods, camp-ing, fishing and his family. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Catho-lic Church.

Buster is survived by his loving wife Cathy Hunsaker of Grandview, children; Paul Hunsaker of Sunnyside, Marie Wiehle (Gabe) of Lake Forest Park, Aron Hunsaker (Jennifer) of Sunnyside, Vanessa Hun-saker of Sunnyside, Carolyn Dorsey of Florida, Marshall Alsup of Beaverton, Jacque Alsup of Walla Walla and nine grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister Donna Warren of Grandview and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Maureen Manka and Martha Bacon.

Viewing and visitation will begin at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 20 at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 21, 2018 at at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside with burial to follow with Military Honors at Mabton Cemetery in Mabton. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to any Veterans Charity. Those wishing to sign Buster’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Homes in care of arrangements. I would like to send a Heart-felt thank you to my family, friends, clients, nurses and Heartlink Hospice for the many hours of loving care and kind deeds shown to Buster and myself during his illness.