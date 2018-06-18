WSU invites high schoolers to becom health advocates

— Washington State University is inviting high school students to become health advocates.

The first YA4-H! (Yay 4-H) Club Meeting is Friday, June 22 from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m. at WSU Extension: 2403 S.18th Street, Union Gap, WA 98903 (behind T.J.Maxx and the Mall). Lunch is provided, so please RSVP if you can at https://tinyurl.com/ya4h-rsvp

YA4-H! is open to all high school age teens interested in healthy living (mental, physical, social, emotional), and motivated to help their local community. Come find out more about the club, meet other teens, and enjoy lunch. No commitment necessary, just come the first meeting to see if it's right for you.