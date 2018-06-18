YouthBuild Yakima Valley program and students to build house

— The YouthBuild Yakima Valley program is underway, and students will be building a home in collaboration with Yakima Valley Partners Habitat for Humanity for a local family in need.

A ground-breaking ceremony, open to the public, is scheduled for Wednesday, June 20, at 1 p.m. at 180 E. McDonald Road in Toppenish. “We are so excited to begin the construction phase of our program,” Bertha Gonzalez, YouthBuild Program Coordinator, said.

For young people who left high school without a diploma, YouthBuild is an opportunity to reclaim their education, gain the skills they need for employment, and become leaders in their communities. Students are not only gaining valuable experience, but contributing to their community.