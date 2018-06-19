Democrats to discuss campaign

As of Tuesday, June 19, 2018
YAKIMA — The 15th Legislative District Democrats will have their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 21 at Tea Garden, 110 So. 4th St., in Yakima. The agenda will include discussion of and volunteering at campaign events.
