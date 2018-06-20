Finicum widow to speak in Prosser Program will include documentary on the killing of LaVoy Finicum

— The Patriot Barn will be the site of the screening of the first part of “LaVoy — Dead Man Talking”

The documentary will be presented at 7 p.m., June 26, at the barn, 22202 N.Hinzerling Road.

“LaVoy — Dead Man Talking” is a documentary by the Center for Self Governance about the killing of Robert "LaVoy" Finicum during a rancher-U.S. government showdown near Burns, Ore. in 2016.

LaVoy Finicum’s widow, Jeanette Finicum, will attend and answer questions from the audience.

The Center for Self-Govern­ance created the “Governed v. Gover­ning” series to detail and document the dramatic stories of western ranchers trying to maintain good stewardship and use of public lands with minimal government interference.

In both of the stories produced so far, the ranchers appeared to be losing — until they got to court.

In the Malheur case, the judge dismissed the charges against defendants when she learned federal agents and prosecutors had acted improperly in many ways, including the killing of LaVoy.



In Part I, “The Bundy Standoff,” you will see a Nevada Ranching family and supporters from around the country face off with 100s of well-armed federal agents, organizers said.

You will learn why they were there and how the story ended, organizers said.

In Part II, “LaVoy – Dead Man Talking,” you will meet LaVoy Finicum, the Arizona rancher who was shot three times in the back on a remote Oregon highway on Jan. 26, 2016, organizers said. Learn what drove him to go to Oregon and get out of his truck in hail of bullets.

In Part III, “The Final Verdict – Oregon & Nevada Trials,” organizers said you will meet all those imprisoned for the 2014 Bunkerville and the 2016 Malheur standoffs, and find out how their trials ended, organizers said.

There is a trailer on YouTube for “LaVoy — Dead Man Talking.”

This story hasn’t ended.

On Jan. 26, Jeanette Finicum filed a wrongful death suit against several government employees and others, exactly two years after her husband was killed.

Morgan Philpot of Utah, the attorney who represented Ammon Bundy when he was found not guilty of all charges relating to the Oregon protest, is Finicum’s lead attorney.

On March 8, 2016, representatives of the Department of Justice, Office of the U.S. Inspector General, a U.S. attorney, Shane Nelson, the sheriff of Deschutes County, and others told the press in a news conference in Bend, Ore., that the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office was asked to conduct an impartial investigation into the use of deadly force on Robert “Lavoy” Finicum.

Deschutes County borders Harney County, home of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters.

One of the apparent leaders of the Oregon protest group that was focused on garnering attention for federal land management issues, Finicum was shot and killed Jan. 26, 2016.

A major incident team, including forensic scientists and others helped with the investigation.

“Of the eight shots that were fired that day, six were justified,” according to the District Attorney. Six rounds were fired by the Oregon State Police (OSP) and two more apparently by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The officer who denied the two allegedly unjustified shots was indicted in June of 2017 to face allegations of making a false statement with intent to obstruct justice.

With her lawsuit, Jeanette Finicum is hoping to hold the agencies and individuals responsible for her husband’s death accountable.

She believes that if LaVoy had not been killed, he would have been found not guilty of any charges related to the refuge occupation, as the other occupants were.