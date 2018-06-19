Fireworks are prohibited in most cities

— Local law enforcement agencies up and down the Yakima Valley are already receiving reports of fireworks being discharged.

Fireworks are prohibited in Yakima County and most cities. Grandview, Prosser Sunnyside and Toppenish do not permit the use of personal fireworks.

Granger issues permits for personal fireworks to be discharged on July 4; Mabton allows the use of personal fireworks, but use is limited to July 4 and Dec. 31 only; and Zillah permits the discharge of fireworks between noon and 10:30 p.m. July 3, and noon to midnight July 4.

The Washington State Patrol State Fire Marshal’s Office has issued three licenses for fireworks stands in Yakima County, and 22 in Benton County.

Last year, the fire marshal received 345 reports of fireworks-related fires and injuries. There were 262 people injured and 83 fires statewide.

The injuries are of the greatest concern, officials said. They were 11 percent higher than the 10-year average.

For those who are permitted to use personal fire-works, the fire marshal said to be prepared with nearby water, place pets indoors, be safe by permitting only adults to light fireworks and be responsible, cleaning up fireworks debris.

The fire marshal’s office also wants people to remember purchasing fireworks online from an unlicensed wholesaler or seller is illegal.

If fireworks are purchased online, the buyer must make sure the retailer is licensed by the state, and fireworks must be picked up at a fireworks stand.