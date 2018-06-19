Lower Valley CRT to discuss community engagement

As of Tuesday, June 19, 2018
TOPPENISH — Lower Valley CRT next meeting is this Thursday, June 21st, at Heritage University.
There will be updates on the LVCRT Facebook page, KIT radio interview, as well as moving forward with some proposed community engagement ideas.
