Man hopped up on meth rides sidewalks

— A 34-year-old local man faces charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

Alfonso Magallanes Gonzalez, after his arrest, admit-ted to police he’d been smoking methamphetamine prior to joyriding on the city sidewalks, a narrative sub-mitted to Yakima County Superior Court on June 19 said.

He is in Yakima County Jail with bail set at $5,000.

Sgt. Kevin Glasenapp was the arresting officer, stating Gonzalez was riding a motorcycle on Avenue H just after 1 a.m. June 18.

The motorcycle was then driven onto a sidewalk and the driver stopped near a closed business, Glasenapp said in the court documents.

When it appeared the driver of the motorcycle noticed the officer, he proceeded east on West Second Street, records show.

Gonzalez, who was later identified, stopped at an apartment complex where Glasenapp contacted him.

Checking the information on the motorcycle, Glasenapp confirmed it stolen from Wenatchee, records show.

Gonzalez was arrested and taken to the police department where a routine search resulted in the discovery of what later tested positive for methamphetamine, records show.