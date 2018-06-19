Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JUNE 15

Residential alarm on Wolfe Lane.

Wanted Person West Second Street.

Informational call in Grandview.

Vehicle Prowl on Rainier Drive.

Trespassing on Carriage Square Drive.

Animal problem on West King Street.

Domestic call on East Second Street.

Burglary on Wolfe Lane.

Lewd Conduct on North Euclid Road.

Suspicious activity on West Fifth Street.

Recovered juvenile on Sandy Lane.

Traffic Hazard on West Fifth Street.

Suicidal person on DeAngela Drive.

Suspicious activity on West Second Street.

Noise complaint on Elm Street.

Suspicious activity on West Fifth Street.

Vehicle prowl on West Third Street.

Suspicious activity on West Third Street.

JUNE 16

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Unsecure premises on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity on Wallace Way.

Domestic call on Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Animal problem on East Third Street.

Residential alarm on Esperanza Drive.

Parking problem on Division Street.

Animal problem on Ash Street.

Animal Problem on North Euclid Road.

Residential alarm on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on Highland Road.

Unsecure premises on Crescent Drive.

Assist agency on Cherry Lane.

Assist agency on Apache Drive.

Unsecure premises on East Wine Country Road.

Assist agency at Cherry Lane and Charvet Road.

Domestic call on Fifth Avenue, Mabton.

Suspicious activity on Grandridge Road.

Residential alarm on East Wine Country Road.

Traffic hazard on Wallace Way.

Traffic hazard at East Wine Country and County Line roads.

Animal problem on Butternut Road.

Suspicious activity at West Fourth Street and Avenue D.

Suspicious activity on King Street.

Suspicious activity on Colleen’s Way.

Noise complaint at Jackson Drive and Harrison Street.

Traffic Hazard at West Second Street and Avenue C.

Noise complaint on Division Street.

Noise complaint on Division Street.

JUNE 17

Malicious mischief on West Bonnieview Road.

Malicious mischief on Opal Avenue.

Malicious mischief on North Third Street.

Animal Problem on Groom Lane.

Theft on Grandview Pavement Road.

Suspicious activity on West Fifth Street.

Suspicious activity on Grandridge Road.

Fraud on West Second Street.

Noise Complaint at Sandy Lane and Hillcrest Road.

Noise Complaint on Sandy Lane.

Fire service call on South Euclid Road.

Suspicious activity on West Wine Country Road.

Suspicious activity on Grandridge Road.

Lewd conduct on Nealy Road.

Suspicious activity on Grandridge Road.

JUNE 18

Parking problem on North Euclid Road.

Recovered stolen property on West Second Street.

Drugs on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on West Second Street.

Informational call at North Fourth Street and North Euclid Road.

Wanted person at West Third Street and Avenue C.

Traffic Hazard at Hillcrest Road and West Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity at Crescent Drive and Euclid Road.

Wanted person at Velma Avenue and Missouri Street.

Civil Matter on North Elm Street.

Parking Problem on Nicka Road.

Lost property on Division Street.

Resident dispute on North Elm Street.

Found property on West Fifth Street.

Noise complaint on Wilson Highway.

Traffic stop at South Euclid Road and Groom Lane.

JUNE 19

Suspicious activity on Princeville Road.

GRANGER POLICE

JUNE 15

Court order service on West Boulevard North.

Informational call on Railroad Avenue.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue.

JUNE 16

Domestic call on East B Street.

JUNE 17

Shots reported fired on Cherry Hill Road.

Driving under the influence on Cherry Hill Road.

Suspicious activity at Bagley Road and Eagle Nest Drive.

JUNE 18

Domestic call on Nelson Road.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Suspicious activity on Emerald Road.

Fireworks on East Street.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

JUNE 15

Burglary on Wolfe Lane, Grandview.

JUNE 16

Civil matter on Fern Street.

Resident assist on Main Street.

Residential alarm on Adams Street.

Residential alarm on Adams Street.

JUNE 18

Suspicious activity on North Street.

Theft on North Street.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JUNE 15

Residential alarm on Wolfe Lane, Grandview.

Theft on Hawthorn Drive.

Parking Problem at North Sixth Street and Fairview Avenue.

Parking problem on Merrick Avenue.

Fraud on Apple Lane.

Civil matter on South Sixth Street.

Theft on North Fourth Street.

Resident assist on Kristen Avenue.

Burglary on Wolfe Lane, Grandview.

Fraud on East Edison Avenue.

Traffic hazard at South 16th Street and Grant Avenue.

Welfare check on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious activity at East Edison Avenue South Sixth Street.

Resident assist on Doolittle Avenue.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Court order service on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Business alarm on South Sixth Street.

Resident assist on South First Street.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Noise Complaint on Carnation Drive.

Traffic Offense on East Lincoln Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Covey Lane.

Resident assist on Sage Court.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Business alarm on Outlook Road.

Non-injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare Check on Miller Avenue.

Noise Complaint at Carnation Drive and West Madison Avenue.

JUNE 16

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Domestic call on Yakima Valley Highway.

Domestic call on McClain Drive.

Unsecure premises on East Edison Avenue.

Theft on South 12th Street.

Vehicle Prowl at North 13th Street and North Avenue.

Residential alarm on South 14th Street.

Traffic Hazard South Sixth Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Civil matter on Sunnyside Mabton Road.

Domestic call on Beckner Alley.

Noise complaint on North Fourth Street.

Business alarm on Allen Road.

Assist agency on Doolittle Avenue.

Traffic hazard on West Grandview Avenue.

Suspicious activity on Cemetery Road.

Welfare Check on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assault on Morgan Road.

Disorderly conduct on South First Street.

JUNE 17

Lost Property on Yakima Valley Highway.

Disorderly conduct on Saul Road.

Domestic call on Woods Road.

Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway.

Noise complaint on Harvest Place.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Emergency medical aid on Saul Road.

Trespassing on South Fourth Street.

Lost property on East Lincoln Avenue.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on North Avenue.

Assist agency on South 11th Street.

Trespassing on East Decatur Avenue.

Traffic stop on Cemetery Road.

Residential alarm on Countryview Court.

Attempt to locate on South 11th Street.

Parking problem on South 11th Street.

Assault on South Third Street.

Domestic call on Yakima Valley Highway.

Animal problem on Linden Way.

Domestic call on Stackhouse Street.

Lobby contact on Homer Street.

Domestic call on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic offense on East Kearney Avenue.

Fireworks on Scoon Road.

Noise Complaint on West Grandview Avenue.

JUNE 18

Noise Complaint on McClain Drive.

Suspicious activity on Newhouse Avenue.

Business alarm on Midvale Road.

Noise complaint on South Third Street.

Hit-and-run crash at East Lincoln Avenue and South 13th Street.

Welfare check on South 16th Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Residential alarm on Liberty Lane.

Livestock incident on Sheller Road.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Unwanted guest on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Trespassing on East Lincoln Avenue.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Assist agency on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious activity at South Fourth Street and Grant Avenue.

Traffic hazard on South First Street.

Lewd conduct on Morgan Road.

Welfare check on Dayton Drive.

Business alarm on Allen Road.

Juvenile problem at NW Crescent and South San Clemente avenues.

Traffic stop at West Yakima Valley Highway and Homer Street.

Runaway juvenile on Tacoma Avenue.

Traffic stop at Yakima Valley Highway and Homer Street.

Welfare check on South 10th Street.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Traffic stop at Saul Road and East Ida Belle Street.

Suspicious activity on Upland Drive.

Traffic stop on Van Belle Road.

Resident assist on South First Street.

Resident assist on South Fourth Street.

Traffic stop at Yakima Valley Highway and Maple Way.

Traffic Stop at South 16th Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Traffic Stop at Yakima Valley Highway and Swan Road.

JUNE 19

Noise complaint on South 11th Street.

WAPATO POLICE

JUNE 15

Emergency assistance on South Wasco Avenue.

Informational call on South Simcoe Avenue.

Informational call on South Simcoe Avenue.

Suspicious activity on East Third Street.

Suspicious activity on South Wapato Avenue.

JUNE 16

Suspicious activity on West A Street.

Noise complaint on West C Street.

Fire power problem at Donald Road and Yakima Valley Highway.

JUNE 17

Vehicle theft on South Wapato Avenue.

Noise complaint on South Wapato Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Naches Avenue.

Assist agency on West First Street.

Malicious mischief on East Third Street.

Fireworks on North Wasco Avenue.

JUNE 18

Emergency medical assistance on West First Street.

Assist agency on Mamachat Lane.

Theft on East Second Street.

Welfare check on West First Street.

Unwanted guest on North Track Road.

Overdose on North Lincoln Avenue.

JUNE 19

Assist agency at West Wapato and Ashue roads.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

JUNE 15

Theft on Robinson Road, Grandview.

Livestock incident at Van Belle and Lowry roads, Outlook.

Residential alarm on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Structure fire on Robinson Road, Grandview.

Theft on Maple Street, Mabton.

Domestic call on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Informational call on Lucy Lane, Zillah.

Livestock incident on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Suspicious activity at Hornby and Forsell roads, Grandview.

Residential alarm on Kellum Road, Outlook.

Suspicious activity on Gurley Road, Granger.

JUNE 16

Suspicious activity on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Glade Road, Mabton.

Traffic hazard on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

Crash on Interstate 82.

Civil matter on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Civil matter on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on Beam Road, Granger.

Noise complaint on Emerson Road, Zillah.

Livestock incident on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Fire on Vance Road, Mabton.

Noise complaint on Lucy Lane, Zillah.

Assist agency at Yakima Valley Highway and Donald Road, Wapato.

JUNE 17

Shots reported fired on Cherry Hill Road, Granger.

Shots reported fired on Cherry Hill Road, Granger.

Business alarm on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on Dekker Road, Outlook.

Assist agency on Buena Road, Buena.

Illegal dumping on Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Vehicle prowl at Frazer and Chase roads, Grandview.

Domestic call on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Suspicious activity on Vance Road, Mabton.

Residential alarm on Cherry Lane, Grandview.

Resident assist on Thorp Road, Moxee.

Theft on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.

Residential alarm on Rader Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Olmstead Road, Grandview.

Welfare check on Beam Road, Granger.

Shots reported fired on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

JUNE 18

Welfare check on Van Belle Road, Granger.

Obstruction on Fifth Avenue, Mabton.

Suspicious activity at Murray and Wendell Phillips roads, Sunnyside.

Suspicious activity on Stover Road, Grandview.

Welfare check on Fifth Avenue, Mabton.

Resident assist on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Domestic call on Nelson Road, Granger.

Residential alarm on Liberty Road, Granger.

Vehicle theft on Houghton Road, Zillah.

Recovered stolen property on Bella Terra Road, Buena.

Residential alarm on Knight Hill Road, Zillah.

Theft on East Zillah Drive, Zillah.

Theft on East Euclid Road, Mabton.

Domestic call on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Livestock incident on Division Road, Zillah.

Burglary on Rougk Lane, Sunnyside.

Fraud on Brewer Road, Grandview.

Residential alarm on Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on Yakima Valley Highway, Granger.

Traffic hazard at Independence and Pipeline roads, Sunnyside.

Malicious mischief on Elmore Road, Zillah.

Assault on Harper Lane, Buena.

Welfare check at Roza Drive and Yakima Valley Highway.

Residential alarm on Independence Road, Sunnyside.

Runaway juvenile on Alphabet Lane, Sunnyside.

Business alarm on Cheyne Road, Zillah.

ZILLAH POLICE

JUNE 15

Resident assist on Meade Drive.

Traffic offense at Fifth Street and Second Avenue.

Assist agency on South H Street, Toppenish.

JUNE 16

Drugs on Second Avenue.

Assist agency at North Track and Wierman roads, Toppenish.

Animal problem on Chenaur Drive.

Resident assist on F Street.

Animal problem on Sharon Drive.

Suspicious activity on Park Street.

Domestic call on Second Avenue.

JUNE 17

Assist agency at South Elm Street and Buena Way, Toppenish.

Assist agency on North G Street, Toppenish.

JUNE 18

Assist agency on Gilbert Road.

Burglary on First Avenue.

Theft on Fox Boulevard.

Unwanted guest on Zillah West Road.

JUNE 19

Assist agency on North Beech Street, Toppenish.