Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

JUNE 14

Motor vehicle crash on Picard Place. No injuries.

Aid call on Homer Street. No transport.

JUNE 15

Aid call on Midvale Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on West Grandview Avenue. No transport.

Aid call on McClain Drive. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Advanced life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to Kadlec Medical Center, Richland.

Reported sparks in a well investigated on South 14th Street.

Aid call on Midvale Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Automatic alarm on Ida Belle Street. False alarm.

Structure fire on Robinson Road, Grandview. Assist Yakima County Fire District No. 5.

Aid call on Railroad Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on South 16th Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on South Sixth Street. No transport.

Resident assist on South Fourth Street.

JUNE 16

Motor vehicle crash on Interstate 82, Milepost 56. Canceled.

Residential smoke alarm on West Lincoln Avenue. Canceled.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient refused aid.

Lift assist on South Fourth Street.

JUNE 17

Gas leak on South 11th Street.

Aid call on North Avenue. No transport.

Patient transport from East Edison Avenue for Airlift Northwest transport.

Aid call on Dekker Road, Outlook. Patient transported to a Toppenish hospital.

Patient transport from East Edison Avenue for Airlift Northwest transport.

Aid call on Bishop Road, Mabton.

Service call on South Fourth Street.

JUNE 18

Aid call on South 16th Street. Canceled.

Aid call on Green Valley Road, Mabton. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on South First Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.

Aid call on McClain Drive. No transport.