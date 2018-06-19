Two booked into jail Monday

SUNNYSIDE — Two men were booked into Sunnyside Jail June 18.
They are:
• Ricardo Garcia Gonzalez, 51, homeless from Yakima, 8:16 a.m., second-degree criminal trespassing.
• Antonio Sanchez Carrazco Jr., 27, 910 E. Lincoln Ave., Sunnyside, 2:57 p.m., second-degree trespassing.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment