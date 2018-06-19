Vacation Bible School set

Vacation Bible School will be June 25, 26 and 27 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Sunnyside United Methodist Church at 906 E. Edison Street.
Pastors and volunteers from Sunnyside Presbyterian, Our Savior’s Lutheran, Sunnyside Christian Reformed, and Sunnyside United Methodist churches are presenting the program.
Children ages 3 through 10 are invited. The program is free however, children will be encouraged to bring an offering for a mission project. Questions? Contact Pastor Mike at 837-4314.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment