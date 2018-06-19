Vacation Bible School set

Vacation Bible School will be June 25, 26 and 27 from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at Sunnyside United Methodist Church at 906 E. Edison Street.

Pastors and volunteers from Sunnyside Presbyterian, Our Savior’s Lutheran, Sunnyside Christian Reformed, and Sunnyside United Methodist churches are presenting the program.



Children ages 3 through 10 are invited. The program is free however, children will be encouraged to bring an offering for a mission project. Questions? Contact Pastor Mike at 837-4314.