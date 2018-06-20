Eight booked into jail on Tuesday

SUNNYSIDE — Eight people booked into the Sunnyside Jail on Tuesday, June 19, are facing various charges.
Arrested were:
• Pedro Onate-Martinez, 35, 15 N. F St., Toppenish, was booked for third-degree driving while license suspended.
• Cole Andrew Luza, 34, 101 E. Loucks, Sheridan, Wyo., was booked for first-degree criminal trespassing.
• Joel Barajas Jr., 18, 1522 S. 14th St., Sunnyside, was booked for reckless driving.
• Juan Fernando Rios, 26, 1108 E. Kearney Ave., Sunnyside, was booked for third-degree driving while license suspended.
• Lorena None Sanchez, 23, 1000 W. Fourth St., Grandview, was booked for third-degree driving while license suspended and reckless driving.
• Bernardo Delgado-Alvarado, 31, 526 W. River-side Ave., Sunnyside, was booked for another agency’s hold.
• Eustulio J. Alvarez-Alvarez, 53, 6986 Lincoln Blvd., Oroville, Calif., was booked for third-degree driving while license suspended and first-degree negligent driving.
• Consuelo V. Rangel, 52, 1341 S. Sixth St., Sunnyside, was booked for driving under the influence and driving without a valid operator’s license.
