— Henrietta Nieuwsma Vander Pol, age 100 years, 6 months and 18 days passed away on June 12, 2018.

She was born in Fargo, N.D. to Magnhild Erickson and Richard Farrington and named Dorothy at birth.

Her adoption by Henry Nieuwsma and Annie Droog Nieuwsma was finalized on October 8, 1919.

She was raised in Hull, N.D. by her loving parents Henry and Annie.

In 1929 her sister Norma joined the family. She was educated in a one-room country school near Hull. In 1934 the family moved to Oak Harbor, Wash.. and in 1936 they moved to Lynden.

On September 21, 1938 she married Bert Vander Pol. They celebrated 53 years together. In 1948 they, with their four children, moved to Sunnyside, Wash..

She was a lifetime member of the Christian Reformed Church. Together, she and Bert did volunteer work for CRWRC and the Red Cross. Once a week they sang with a group at Hillcrest Manor, now Prestige Care.



She was preceded in death by her husband Bert, daughter Mavis Davis, son Nelis Vander Pol and grandson Trenten Morris, three sister-in-laws and five brother-in-laws.

She is survived by her sister Norma Buys, sister-in-law Minnie Vander Pol, Wilma Vander Pol, brother-in-law Neil Vander Pol, daughters Linda (Delbert) Pilot, Diane (Mike) McCoy and daughter-in-law Shirley Vander Pol. Grandchildren LeAnn (Cory) Davis, Kevin (Cheryl) Pilot, Brandon (Marie) Pilot, Darin (Katy) Davis, Todd Vander Pol, Scott (Amy) Davis, Sean (Nikki) McCoy, Carma (Gavin) Fuhlendorf, Amber (Jason) Bishop and Brion (Chrystal) McCoy. Great grandchildren, Denae, Keegan, Taylor, Connor, Skyler, Kennen, Nicole, Ashley, Dwen, Dakota, Allison, Teegan, Morgan, Jason, McKenna, Reece, Quinn, Eva, Grayson, Nicolas and Colton. Great-great grandchildren Sophie and Sadie. Many nieces and nephews and friends.

We would like to thank the staff at Prestige Care for the excellent care mom was given for the past four and a half years. God bless you all.

A graveside services will be Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside, Wash.. A celebration of life will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Sunnyside Christian School or the donor’s choice. Those wishing to sign Henrietta’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.