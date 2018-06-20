As of Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Ilda O. Robles, 56, of Sunnyside, died June 19, 2018 in Sunnyside.
She was born Mar. 3, 1962, in Sunnyside.
Condolences may be sent at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
