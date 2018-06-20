Man threatens girlfriend, faces weapons charge

— A local man faces two charges related to domestic violence and a weapons charge after threatening his girlfriend.

Sergio Inasaid Colmenares-Gonzalez, 27, appeared in Yakima County Superior Court for a preliminary hearing June 20.

He is in Yakima County Jail, and his bail was set at $10,000.

He faces felony domestic violence harassment, second-degree domestic violence assault and alien in possession of a firearm charges.

Mabton Police and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office coordinated efforts during the investigation into July 18 and 19 events involving Colmenares Gonzalez and his girlfriend.

Officer Tyson Cox of the local Police Department was charged with investigating Colmenares Gonzalez for threatening his girlfriend with a gun the night of June 18, while Deputy C. Thaxton investigated threats made at the girlfriend’s work place, a dairy on South Fisher Road.

Colmenares Gonzalez threatened to kill his girlfriend, as well as her supervisor, a narrative submitted to the court said.

The girlfriend told officers he threatened her with a 9mm gun on June 18, and on the following day, he visited her work place and threatened to shoot her, records show.

The officers visited the couple’s home after taking initial statements June 19, and after arresting Colmenares Gonzalez, he showed them where he hid the gun used to threaten the girlfriend.