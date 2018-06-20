Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

JUNE 19

Animal problem on North Euclid Road.

Parking problem on King Street.

Parking problem on Hillcrest Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Lobby contact on West Second Street.

Vehicle prowl on South Euclid Road.

Suspicious activity on West third Street.

Animal problem on East Wine Country Road.

Missing person on Fir Street.

Business alarm on Bethany Road.

Wanted person on Avenue D.

Obstruction on Avenue D.

Parking problem on Young Street.

Suspicious activity at West Second Street and Avenue G.

JUNE 20

Suspicious activity on Avenue A.

Animal problem on South Euclid Road.

GRANGER POLICE

JUNE 19

Animal problem on East First Street.

Vehicle prowl on East D Street.

Non-injury crash at Fourth and Sunnyside avenues.

Residential alarm on Mentzer Avenue East.

Welfare check on Guzman Avenue.

Civil matter on Mark Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

JUNE 19

Domestic call on First Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

JUNE 19

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Theft on Cascade Way.

Assist agency on Columbia Avenue.

Theft on South 12th Street.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious activity on Waneta Road.

Trespassing on South Sixth Street.

Noise complaint on East Edison Avenue.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Animal problem at East Lincoln Avenue and South First Street.

Suspicious activity on Scoon Road.

Assist agency on Scoon Road.

Crash at Saul Road and Otis Avenue.

Suspicious activity on North 13th Street.

Wanted person on West riverside Avenue.

Malicious mischief on East Lincoln Avenue.

Animal problem on Hawthorn Drive.

Resident assist on South 11th Street.

Animal problem on West Grandview Avenue.

Driving under the influence at Portview Lane and Emerald Road.

Traffic hazard on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on Canadienne Street.

Informational call on Homer Street.

Non-injury crash on Gregory Avenue.

Welfare check on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Welfare check on South Sixth Street.

Animal problem on South Ninth Street.

Resident assist on South Sixth Street.

Traffic stop at Emerald and Midvale roads.

JUNE 20

Resident assist on Lappin Avenue.

Noise complaint on Skyline Drive.

Non-injury crash on South 10th Street.

WAPATO POLICE

JUNE 19

Informational call on South Simcoe Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Kateri Lane.

Animal problem on North Central Avenue.

Assist agency on Skone Way.

JUUNE 20

Assault on East Second Street.

Assist agency on West Elizabeth Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

JUNE 19

Theft on Buena Road, Buena.

Vehicle prowl at Yakima Valley Highway and Luther Road, Granger.

Non-injury crash at Yost and Lateral A roads, Toppenish.

Animal problem on Interstate 82, Milepost 60, Granger.

Domestic call on South Fisher Road, Mabton.

Disorderly conduct on Lateral A road, Toppenish.

Trespassing on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Domestic call on U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity at state Highway 22 and East Branch Road, Toppenish.

Non-injury crash at Mountainview Road and Old Prosser Road, Grandview.

Found property on Yakima Valley Highway, Buena.

Harassment on Wells Gap Road, Prosser.

Civil matter on Carousel Lane, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Prisoner transport on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Reeves Road, Outlook.

Noise complaint on Charvet Road, Grandview.

Residential alarm on Blaine Road, Zillah.

Shots reported fired on Morse Road, Sunnyside.

Shots reported fired on Second Avenue, Outlook.

JUNE 20

Shots reported fired at Snipes Pump and Murray roads, Sunnyside.

Resident assist at Newquist Road and state Highway 22, Mabton.

Vehicle fire on Hudson Road, Granger.

ZILLAH POLICE

JUNE 19

Residential alarm on Nob Hill Avenue.

Welfare check on Fletcher Lane.

Animal problem on Maple Way.

Informational call on First Avenue.