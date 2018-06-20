Prosser Police Calls

JUNE 8

Disturbance reported at Housel Middle School in the 2000 block of Highland Drive. Reporting Party advised a juvenile male threw a rock through a window, breaking the window. The Responding Officer was advised that the juvenile’s parents had been contacted and the school was handling the situation.

Littering reported at EJ Miller Park in the 900 block of Kinney Way. The Responding Officer met with the Reporting Party who advised there were two tables of juveniles causing a disturbance and not picking up their garbage. Upon arrival, the Officer spoke with the juveniles and they all picked up the trash in the area. No further complaints were made.

Crash at Sixth Street and Sheridan Avenue. Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash with injuries. One adult female and her infant child were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Adult male was cited for Failure to Yield Right of Way and for Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Traffic stop in the 700 block of Wine Country Road. Vehicle was stopped for a defective brake light. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult male was cited and released for DWLS third Degree and was issued a traffic infraction for a Rear Center Hi-Mounted Stop Lamp Required.

JUNE 9

Noise complaint received in the 1800 block of Benson Avenue. Officers checked the area but did not find anything unusual.

Hit-and-run crash reported at the crossroads of Ellen Avenue and Kinney Way. When Officers responded they were unable to locate any vehicle or debris in the area. They contacted a male with no shirt carrying an infant who advised he was not aware of any accident. Soon after, a female ran to the responding Officers car who was upset and advised her husband had left with her son. The female continued to advise the Officer that she found her husband with another woman in a parked car outside of their home. The female advised that she got into her car with her infant son and began to chase the other vehicle. The female stated that near the PTM Market, her husband stopped the car abruptly and she rear ended the vehicle. She stated her husband got out of the car, removed their son from her vehicle and walked away. The infant was given a wellness exam by medics and it was determined there were no injuries. A witness disclosed he heard a verbal domestic at the suspect’s residence, but he stated it was a regular occurrence and didn’t think much of it. The female in the car with the husband advised Officers that she estimated their speeds got up to around 45-50 miles per hour and when she was able to stop the male from driving she called the Police. Charges of Vehicular Assault and Hit and Run will be referred to the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for review.

Disturbance reported at Altitude in the 200 block of Merlot Drive. Responding Officers were advised by the Reporting Party that an adult female was urinating in the parking lot and was verbal when asked to leave. Other suspects were inside the store who also did not leave when asked. Upon arrival, the Officer spoke with the female and educated her about urinating in public. Altitude Employees advised the Officer that they just wanted them to move along. All parties went on their way.

Reckless driver reported at Evans Avenue and Lillian Street. Reporting Party advised a vehicle ran a stop sign and was traveling at a high rate of speed. The RP followed the car to what appeared to be the suspect’s home. The Responding Officer attempted to contact the driver but was unsuccessful.

Noise complaint received in the 1800 block of Benson Avenue. Responding Officer was unable to locate any loud or disturbing noises.

Traffic stop in the 400 block of Third Street. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult female was cited and released for DWSL third Degree and Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance.

Two anonymous noise complaints received in the 400 block of North River Road. Responding Officer contacted the subjects who agreed to turn down the music.

Noise complaint received at the City Park in the 1300 block of Sommers Avenue. Responding Officer checked the area and did not locate any music emanating from the park. Officer advised it was possible the Reporting Party was hearing music from the High School Senior Party at Sixth St. and Meade Avenue.

Noise complaint received in the 1300 block of Wine Country Road. Responding Officer contacted the homeowner who advised they were hosting a large party with a live band. The homeowner also advised they were almost done after one last song. The loud music stopped immediately after.

Officers assisted Grandview Police Department with an armed suicidal subject who had threatened to shoot Officers. Responding Officer assisted until additional GVPD units arrived. GVPD later was able to take the subject into custody.

Complaint of possible marijuana use in the High School parking lot in the 1200 block of Prosser Avenue. Officers responded and reported the complaint was unfounded.

Traffic stop in the 1200 block of Kinney Way. Driver was found to have an active DOC warrant. Adult male was taken into custody and transported to the Benton County Jail. Upon searching the male prior to booking, he was found to be in possession of marijuana. Male was booked in on the warrant and charges of Possession of Marijuana Under the age of 21.

JUNE 10

Suspicious activity was reported in the 800 block of Ellen Avenue. Reporting Party advised it sounded like somebody was throwing something on her front porch, possibly glass. Responding Officer did not find anything suspicious or out of the ordinary and did not find any glass on the RP’s porch. No further complaints were made.

Suspicious activity was reported at Paterson Road and state Highway 22. Reporting Party advised there was a male, possibly a transient, who was at the park asking kids for a cigarette. It was reported the male had asked multiple others in the park for various things. The Responding Officer checked the area but was unable to locate anyone matching the description.

Traffic stop in the 1100 block of Wine Country Road. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult male was cited and released for DWLS third Degree. The male called a friend to come pick him up.

Request for welfare check received in the 600 block of Myrtle Street. The Reporting Party advised she had called her husband and he was crying and didn’t sound right. RP also advised he currently has custody of the kids and they were at his residence. Responding Officer contacted the male who advised he was fine. Officer attempted to call back the RP but was not able to reach her.

Traffic stop at Sixth Street and Sherman Avenue. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult female was cited and released for DWLS third Degree as well as No Front License Plate. The passenger driver was able to switch places and depart the area.

Traffic stop at Sixth Street and Sherman Avenue. Adult male driver was cited and released for Failure to Transfer Title within 45 days as well as No Valid Proof of Insurance.

Officers responded to an animal complaint in the 1000 block of Yakima Avenue. Reporting Party advised that three dogs had gotten out and were being aggressive. Responding Officer arrived on the scene and found two dogs out of their pen. The dogs were slightly aggressive but ran away when confronted. Officer was able to get the dogs back into the pen and found that the lock was not good. Information was passed on to animal control, so they can inspect the pen.

Reckless traffic complaint received in the 2100 block of Wine Country Road. Reporting Party advised they were being followed very closely by another vehicle and the driver was flipping them off. The RP stated they had been driving behind the vehicle earlier and the driver had tried to get the RP to hit him. RP then advised they were no longer being followed and the suspect vehicle had turned off on another street. Officers checked the area but were not able to locate the described vehicle.

Suspicious activity reported in the 1100 block of Meade Avenue. Reporting Party advised they were working late and two vehicles had just arrived at the location and were just hanging out. Responding Officer contacted an adult male in a vehicle and he stated he was just talking with a friend and was now heading to the ATM. Officers did not find any suspicious activity or crime.

Noise complaint in the 1800 block of Benson Avenue. Officers responded to the area but were unable to detect any loud noises.

Disturbance reported in the 600 block of New Gate Drive. Officers arrived and found a mother and juvenile son arguing. Officers were advised that the son had thrown a burrito at his mother’s face, but it had missed her. Officers found no crime had been committed and instructed the two parties on what behavior constitutes a crime and also given information regarding lawful parental discipline.

JUNE 11

Lewd conduct reported at McCreadie and Wine Country roads. The Reporting Party advised a male exposed himself in the restroom at the Rest Area. Officers arrived on scene and contacted a male roughly matching the description who denied exposing himself. Officers attempted to contact the RP for more information, however the RP did not answer their phone. Officers spoke to another subject exiting the restroom who advised he has not seen anyone expose themselves.

Reckless driving reported at North River and Wine Country roads. Reporting Party advised a vehicle ran a stop sign and tried to do a burn out. Responding Officer checked the area and was unable to locate any vehicles matching the description.

Officers handled multiple calls regarding harassment between a female and her ex-boyfriend in the 1000 block of Alexander Court. Female was advised to obtain a no contact order. Case is under investigation.

Officers contacted a male and female along with their children at Wamba and Wine Country roads. The male and female were asking others for gas. During the contact a person pulled up and advised the Officer that the family has been doing the same thing in Grandview and were scamming people. The male’s story changed several times about where he and his family were headed. He stated he had gas and food, but just wanted more money for gas. The family left the area at the end of the contact with the Officer.

Officers attempted to serve a trespass order on a male who appears to be living under a trailer in the 700 block of Memorial Street. Upon arrival, Officers were unable to locate the male. Officers will continue to look for him until the trespass order is served.

Disturbance reported in the 200 block of Evans Avenue. Reporting Party advised her ex-boyfriend was outside and would not leave. Responding Officer contacted the subject and advised him he was not wanted at the location. Male left the area. Officers spoke to the RP who advised she was Okay.

JUNE 12

Suspicious male reported at the Post Office in the 1100 block of Meade Avenue. Reporting Party advised there was a male in a vehicle parked partially on the sidewalk who looked to be asleep and not breathing normally. The Responding Officer contacted the male who advised he was just taking a nap. Officer advised the male to park legally.

Stolen vehicle reported at BJ Paint in the 1200 block of Stacy Avenue. Reporting Party advised his vehicle had been stolen and mentioned that the window was down, and the keys are always inside. Vehicle was later recovered by the Yakima Sheriff’s Office near Granger. The register owner was able to retrieve the vehicle and YSO advised they had an adult male in custody.

Malicious mischief reported at EJ Miller Park in the 900 block of Kinney Way. It was reported that seven sprinklers had been kicked and destroyed.

Theft reported at Ace Hardware in the 1200 block of Bennett Avenue. Reporting Party who was a customer advised they saw a person leave the store and believed they had stolen spray paint. Responding Officer determined the person had paid for all of their items and no crime had occurred.

Officers assisted Benton County Sheriff’s Office with a verbal dispute on County Road 12. It was advised that a male was trying to force a female to go with him somewhere. Nothing physical was reported. Officers contacted the parties and determined there was no crime and no problems. The female decided to go with the male who was her boyfriend.

Noise complaint received in the 1800 block of Wine Country Road. The Reporting Party advised there were only a couple of people there and that it was an ongoing issue. Officer responded and contacted the residents who agreed to keep it down.

JUNE 13

Traffic stop at Gap Road and Interstate 82. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult male was cited and released for DWLS third Degree as well as Operating a Motor Vehicle without Insurance.

Lobby contact, adult female wanting some answers to her questions about her juvenile daughter sneaking out of the house at night to be with her boyfriend. Officer advised her she could get a No Contact Order, and if things escalate to call the Sheriff’s Department and they would be able to assist in any way they could.

Verbal dispute reported at Evans Avenue and Sadie Street. Reporting Party stated there was an adult male and adult female fighting and that they a small child with them. RP believed it may be over some sort of traffic altercation. It was determined to be a boyfriend and girlfriend fighting. Before Officers arrived to find the boyfriend had left the area. Officers were advised this is occurring more and more every time the male comes around.

Traffic stop at Gap Road and Old Inland Empire Highway. Driver was found to be driving with a suspended license. Adult male was cited and released for DWLS third Degree. Driver called a family member to pick him up.

Request for welfare check received in the 1000 block of Elm Street. Reporting Party advised her mother’s phone had been busy for two hours and that she has a history of medical issues. Officers arrived at the location and spoke with the mother who advised she was fine. Officers advised her to call her daughter.

JUNE 14

Request for assistance received in the 1200 block of Wine Country Road. Manager of the Prosser Motel was inquiring about what to do when guests come to stay who are believed to be on narcotics. Officer advised him of his options in dealing with potential customers who are on narcotics.

Suspicious vehicle reported in the 200 block of Emick Lane. Reporting Party advised there was a vehicle left on the street the night prior. Officer responded and found the vehicle to be parked legally, with no broken glass, ignition intact and doors locked.

Disturbance reported in the 1300 block of Meade Avenue. Reporting Party stated a man was yelling profanities at passerby’s. Responding Officer contacted the male who advised he missed the bus to Yakima and was upset. Officer provided the male with a bus schedule and pickup location and advised him to stop causing ruckus.

Theft report received at Loves in the 700 block of Wine Country Road. Reporting Party advised their company phone described as an I Phone 6 had been taken from the service shop a few days prior. Corporate was able to ping phone and it came back to 145 Old Inland Empire Hwy. Officers went to that location and asked if the phone was there but were advised it was not. Officers called the phone while standing at door and did not hear anything and the phone went to voice mail. Shortly after, the RP called back and said the phone had been found under their truck seat back at Loves.

Traffic accident reported in the 100 block of Merlot Drive. Reporting Party advised he was in the McDonald’s drive through and started pulling away from the window while putting his money away. He stated he did not realize that the person in front of him had not yet started moving and he tapped their bumper. No injuries were reported, and the vehicles received only slight damage. Officer assisted parties with exchanging information and both vehicles left location.

Officers received a threat report at the Prosser Aquatic Center in the 900 block of Kinney Way. It was reported that a juvenile had told one of the life guards that he saw on Snap Chat that someone wanted to shoot up a pool. During the Responding Officer’s short talk with the juvenile it was learned that the post was placed on the public forum and there was nothing saying where, when, how or why. He said he did not save the post and it was sent sometime during the previous week. The juvenile then said that there was another post that said it would happen in two days and he was concerned. The City Parks supervisor was also present and at this time neither he nor the Officer could find a credible threat against the Prosser Aquatic Center or any other pool. The juvenile was told if he sees the post again to save it and contact police immediately.

Report of harassment received in the 1800 block of Benson Avenue. Reporting Party advised that she is a hair stylist and that she has been receiving ongoing harassment via text messages from a former client. She stated that she conducted hair services for a woman in Wapato and the woman was reportedly unhappy with the services and began texting the RP that she wanted a refund. The RP disagreed with the woman and then started receiving racially charged texts from her. RP said no threats had been made and she just wanted the woman to leave her alone. Responding Officer left a voicemail for the woman advising her to stop contacting the RP.

Traffic hazard reported at Colena and Market streets. It was reported that a power line was down across Colena Street. Officer arrived on scene and determined it was not a power line but was an old phone or cable line. The cable was removed from the street and put beside the pole.

Suspicious vehicle reported in the 1300 block of Prosser Avenue. Reporting Party advised an older brown vehicle had driven by and slowed down in front of their residence where their daughters were playing outside. RP later called back and stated that they recognized who the vehicle belonged to.