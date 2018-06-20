Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

JUNE 19
Aid call on Columbia Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.
Motor vehicle crash on East Ida Belle Street. No transport.
Medical alarm on North Ninth Street. False alarm.
Aid call on Fort Road, Toppenish. Canceled.
Aid call on Homer Street. No transport.
Aid call on Yakima Valley Highway. Canceled.
JUNE 20
Reported gas smell on East Harrison Avenue investigated. Nothing found.
Aid call on Cascade Way. Two patients transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on F Avenue. No transport.
Structure fire on South 15th Street. Extinguished.
