Judge Alfred Schweppe

June 11, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Francisco Bravo, DOB 07/03/85, driving under the influence and first-degree driving while license suspended.

Francisco Bravo, DOB 07/03/85, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY

Francisco Javier Gonzalez, DOB 08/05/95, driving under the influence.

Aroldo Rodriguez, DOB 05/04/60, driving under the influence.

Eli Hewett Sampson, DOB 02/13/89, driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

FAILURE TO APPEAR-PRETRIAL HEARING

Mario Mendoza Esequiel, DOB 10/07/99, no valid operator’s license and driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana.

FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION HEARING

Jose Alfredo Cambron Paredes, DOB 05/19/94, driving under the influence.

Ruben Rivera Cortez, DOB 08/29/96, driving under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana.

Ruben Rivera Cortez, DOB 08/29/96, driving under the influence.

PRELIMINARY-DUI

Cesar Osorio Aguilar, DOB 08/14/83, driving under the influence.

BOND EXONERATION

Jaime Estrada Jalifi, DOB 10/26/77, driving under the influence, first-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.