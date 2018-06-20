Judge Alfred Schweppe
June 11, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
FAILURE TO COMPLY
Francisco Bravo, DOB 07/03/85, driving under the influence and first-degree driving while license suspended.
Francisco Bravo, DOB 07/03/85, driving under the influence.
FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY
Francisco Javier Gonzalez, DOB 08/05/95, driving under the influence.
Aroldo Rodriguez, DOB 05/04/60, driving under the influence.
Eli Hewett Sampson, DOB 02/13/89, driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
FAILURE TO APPEAR-PRETRIAL HEARING
Mario Mendoza Esequiel, DOB 10/07/99, no valid operator’s license and driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana.
FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION HEARING
Jose Alfredo Cambron Paredes, DOB 05/19/94, driving under the influence.
Ruben Rivera Cortez, DOB 08/29/96, driving under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana.
Ruben Rivera Cortez, DOB 08/29/96, driving under the influence.
PRELIMINARY-DUI
Cesar Osorio Aguilar, DOB 08/14/83, driving under the influence.
BOND EXONERATION
Jaime Estrada Jalifi, DOB 10/26/77, driving under the influence, first-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
