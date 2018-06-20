Daily Sun logo

Yakima County District Court

By Jennie McGhan

As of Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Judge Alfred Schweppe

June 11, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Francisco Bravo, DOB 07/03/85, driving under the influence and first-degree driving while license suspended.

Francisco Bravo, DOB 07/03/85, driving under the influence.

FAILURE TO COMPLY-PRELIMINARY

Francisco Javier Gonzalez, DOB 08/05/95, driving under the influence.

Aroldo Rodriguez, DOB 05/04/60, driving under the influence.

Eli Hewett Sampson, DOB 02/13/89, driving under the influence, third-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

FAILURE TO APPEAR-PRETRIAL HEARING

Mario Mendoza Esequiel, DOB 10/07/99, no valid operator’s license and driver under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana.

FAILURE TO COMPLY PETITION HEARING

Jose Alfredo Cambron Paredes, DOB 05/19/94, driving under the influence.

Ruben Rivera Cortez, DOB 08/29/96, driving under 21 in consumption of alcohol and/or marijuana.

Ruben Rivera Cortez, DOB 08/29/96, driving under the influence.

PRELIMINARY-DUI

Cesar Osorio Aguilar, DOB 08/14/83, driving under the influence.

BOND EXONERATION

Jaime Estrada Jalifi, DOB 10/26/77, driving under the influence, first-degree driving while license suspended and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

