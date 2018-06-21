Driver cited for causing crash

— A Yakima woman failing to yield at the intersection of Van Belle Road and Yakima Valley Highway has been cited.

Yadira Romero-Jimenez, 28, crashed her Chevrolet Trailblazer into a Ford Expedition driven by Maria Avila Senor-Azate, 34, of Sunnyside just before 12:30 p.m. June 20.

Both vehicles were totaled after Romero-Jimenez because of the crash.

Yakima County Sheriff spokesman Casey Schilperoort said Romero-Jimenez was southbound on Van Belle Road. She drove her vehicle past the stop sign at the intersection, resulting in her vehicle t-boning the driver’s side of the eastbound Expedition.

Romero-Jimenez was cited for failure to yield the right-of-way and driving a motor vehicle without liability insurance, Schilperoort said.

Senor-Azate was also cited for a lack of liability insurance, he said.

One person was taken to a Sunnyside hospital by ambulance, but Schilperoort did not provide the person’s name.

Responding to the crash were first responders from the Granger Police Department, Yakima County Fire District No. 5, the Sunnyside Fire Department and Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.