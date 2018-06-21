Fire destroys garage in Cowiche Canyon area

— Fire crews were on-scene overnight in Cowiche Canyon after a fast-moving brush fire ignited, destroying a building and burning about 50 acres.

The blaze began about 6:30 p.m. and moved up the canyon ridge, potentially endangering homes, fire officials said.

Yakima Fire Department crews arrived and requested additional support to protect structures in the area of City Reservoir Road and Windcrest Drive. Sunnyside, Granger, Kittitas County and other fire crews responded.

Winds whipped up the flames, driving them into an old garage, which was destroyed, officials said.

"This fire had the potential to destroy about six homes, but the quick actions by the first arriving crews paired with assistance from the homeowners saved them from burning." Fire Department spokesman Jeff Pfaff said.